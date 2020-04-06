Home

George William Negedly


1939 - 2020
George William Negedly Obituary
George William Negedly
August 21, 1939 - April 3, 2020
George William Negedly, age 80, of Edgewater, died peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020 at Halifax Hospice Care Center, Ormond Beach. Born in Staten Island, New York, to William George and Blanche Poland Negedly, George came to Edgewater in 1965 where he and his wife, Irene, raised four busy boys. He was a devoted family man, reliable and dedicated and known by many as a committed husband, father, and Papa. An owner of George's Lawn Care for 35 years, he was a previous co-owner / founder of Magnolia Lawn Mower Service. George was a member of Edgewater Alliance Church and an Edgewater volunteer firefighter for 25+ years. He had polio as a child, and doctors said he would never walk again. His strength and determination proved them wrong as he lived a busy, successful life, mowing lawns for several decades, bowling weekly in a league, and boating and fishing every chance he got. George was a very hard worker as shown by his 20 years of delivering pizza for the New Smyrna Beach Pizza Hut from age 58 until he was 78. Everyone knew and loved the little white 1971 Ford Maverick pulling up in their driveway with their pizza. He was a NASCAR fan, loved ice cream, and had a special love for dogs. Survivors include his wife of almost 56 years, Irene; 3 children, Billy (Linda) Negedly, of Edgewater; Bobby (Joely) Negedly, of New Smryna Beach; and Steven (Erica) Negedly, of Edgewater; daughter-in-law, Jill Negedly of DeLand; sister, Doris (John) Cosmich, of Edgewater; grandchildren, Sean Negedly, Nicole (Matt) Carlin; Jacob Negedly; Kayla Negedly; Grayson Sablad-Bubb; twins, Brooke and Luke Negedly; and many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Matthew Negedly. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
