Georgena Myrtle Wintz

June 1, 1927 - October 22, 2020

Georgena Wintz, daughter of Myrtle and Arthur Hartzell, born and raised in Daytona Beach, passed away on October 22nd, 2020 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family in Summerville, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Mainland High School in 1946. Her love for the ocean, sun and fun inspired her to open her own surfboard and float rental concession on the "world's most famous beach" for many years. She enjoyed making the business available to the many local teenagers that gathered on a daily basis. Georgena leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories, as she never met anyone she didn't like. She is survived by her son, Gary Wintz, and wife Cherise, of Ponce Inlet. Daughter, Karen Nunley, and husband Gene, of Summerville, South Carolina. Four grandchildren, Garrett and Jordan Wintz, Danielle and Andrea Allemand, along with five great grandchildren. Other family members include Sharon Wintz, Jeanette and Billy Ridgill, Arthur and Sherry Hartzell and Louanna Cordaro. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and friends who provided care and comfort in Mom's final days. She will always be remembered as "our come-back girl".



