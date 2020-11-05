1/1
Georgena Myrtle Wintz
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgena Myrtle Wintz
June 1, 1927 - October 22, 2020
Georgena Wintz, daughter of Myrtle and Arthur Hartzell, born and raised in Daytona Beach, passed away on October 22nd, 2020 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family in Summerville, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Mainland High School in 1946. Her love for the ocean, sun and fun inspired her to open her own surfboard and float rental concession on the "world's most famous beach" for many years. She enjoyed making the business available to the many local teenagers that gathered on a daily basis. Georgena leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories, as she never met anyone she didn't like. She is survived by her son, Gary Wintz, and wife Cherise, of Ponce Inlet. Daughter, Karen Nunley, and husband Gene, of Summerville, South Carolina. Four grandchildren, Garrett and Jordan Wintz, Danielle and Andrea Allemand, along with five great grandchildren. Other family members include Sharon Wintz, Jeanette and Billy Ridgill, Arthur and Sherry Hartzell and Louanna Cordaro. The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and friends who provided care and comfort in Mom's final days. She will always be remembered as "our come-back girl".

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved