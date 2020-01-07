|
Georgette Y. Rondeau
June 18, 1922 - Dec. 27, 2019
Georgette Y. Rondeau, 97, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Georgette was born to Adelbert and Mary Anna Gamache in Quebec, Canada on June 18, 1922. She was a long time area resident, having moved here in 1957 from her home in New Hampshire. Georgette enjoyed life and all it had to offer. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and loved traveling, but her family was her true love. She leaves behind her daughter in law, Linda and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange at 11 am. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Georgette's name to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Fl. 32129. You may also share condolences online at: cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020