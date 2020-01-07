Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgette Rondeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgette Y. Rondeau


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgette Y. Rondeau Obituary
Georgette Y. Rondeau
June 18, 1922 - Dec. 27, 2019
Georgette Y. Rondeau, 97, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Georgette was born to Adelbert and Mary Anna Gamache in Quebec, Canada on June 18, 1922. She was a long time area resident, having moved here in 1957 from her home in New Hampshire. Georgette enjoyed life and all it had to offer. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and loved traveling, but her family was her true love. She leaves behind her daughter in law, Linda and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Port Orange at 11 am. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Georgette's name to Halifax Health Hospice 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Fl. 32129. You may also share condolences online at: cardwellfuneral.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -