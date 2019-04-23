Home

Georgia Eichholz
Georgia E. Eichholz


Georgia E. Eichholz
1929 - 2019
Georgia Euell Eichholz of Port Orange, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born April 3, 1929, in Hayti, Missouri, and moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1965. Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, William E. Eichholz and by her son, Steve Thomas. She is survived by daughter, Lisa Cartee (Clermont, FL), daughter-in-law, Joy Thomas-Hunt (Acworth, GA) and grandchildren, Madison Cartee, Kathryn Thomas, Caroline Thomas and William Thomas. She leaves behind a legacy of love for her Savior, devotion to her family, and service to her community. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of South Daytona located at 2197 Kenilworth Ave., South Daytona, FL 32119. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with a funeral service starting at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Georgia's memory to Halifax Hospice.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
