Dr. Georgie Reed HendersonAug. 12, 1932 - Oct. 15, 2020Graveside Services for Dr. Georgie Reed Henderson, 88, West Park, FL, who passed on Thursday, October 15, 2020 will be 11 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Daytona Memorial Park – South. CDC GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 5–7PM today (Mon, Nov. 2) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Dr. Henderson was born in Daytona Beach to the late Mr. and Mrs. Horace Reed, Sr. on August 12, 1932. She attended Volusia County Public Schools and graduated from Boylan Haven School in Jacksonville, FL. Dr. Henderson received a Bachelor of Science Degree with Honors from Claflin University, Master's Degree from University of Miami and Doctorate Degree in Psychology from Pacific University. Dr. Henderson worked as a professional in Student Services until her retirement from the Miami Dade School System. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Annetta M. Henderson; son, Raynard Lee Henderson; sister, Madelyn R. Young; 2 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.