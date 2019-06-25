|
|
Rev. Dr. Gerald B. VandeMark
July 30, 1941 - June 23, 2019
Gerald Brian VandeMark, 77, peacefully passed away to be with his Lord on Sunday June 23rd at his home in Port Orange, while surrounded by his family. His memorial service will be held this Saturday, June 29th at All Saints Lutheran Church, Port Orange, at 11am. Pastor Gerry was born in Cornwall, New York, on July 30, 1941, son of the late Marion and Hobart VandeMark. Moved to Riviera Beach, FL in 1951 and subsequently moved to Boynton Beach, FL. Served in the U.S. Navy 1959-1962, primarily in the Persian Gulf, and Middle East. Was in first full graduating class of Florida Atlantic University in April 1966. Married for 54 wonderful years, to the love of his life, Heike Wichmann on June 11, 1966, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Boynton Beach FL. Graduated from Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg, PA in 1970. Ordained the same year at St. John's Lutheran Church in Winter Park, FL. Served congregations in St. Louis, MO and southern Illinois. In 1978, moved to Port Orange, FL and started a mission which became All Saints Lutheran Church in Port Orange, FL. Graduated 1987 with Doctorate in Ministry degree from Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, MA. In 1990, became the Senior Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Lehigh Acres, FL. Shortly after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, relocated back to Port Orange in 2001 with his wife Heike. Survived by his wife Heike, daughter Elke (Clay) Reeves of Port Orange, FL, son Brian (Jennifer) VandeMark of Cape Coral, FL, brother J. Hobart "Bart" (Gail) VandeMark of Port St. Lucie, FL, sister Stephanie Banfi of Port St Lucie, FL, grandsons Erik (Molly) and Daniel Bon Fleur, granddaughters Brianna, Kayla, Emma and Lyla Vandemark, great granddaughter Rylee, numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded by his late brother Jeffery W. "Jeff" of Stuart, FL and step father William "Bill" Bedell of Stuart, FL. Funeral and Cremation Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019