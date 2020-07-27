Gerald Jay Leary

06/12/1964 - 07/22/2020

Gerald Jay Leary, 56, passed away on July 22, 2020 in Deland, Florida. Gerald was born at Fort Bragg, NC on June 12, 1964.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Leary and his sons Aaron, Ryan and Evan Leary of Deland, Florida. He is also survived by his parents Randy and Sharon (Alderman) Leary of Mims, Florida. Gerald was raised in Central Florida. He was an electrician and worked the last 25 years for Volusia County Schools. The most important thing to Gerald was spending time with his sons and family. He loved fishing, hunting and enjoying the outdoors at his grandparent's ranch. Over the years, he coached Little League, was a Deacon at his church and spent many hours helping at the FFA school farms. Gerald was known by all as a loving, caring person who was willing to help others and always ready for a warm hug. A memorial service will be held to honor him on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In the Talton Exhibit Building at the Volusia County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Deland FFA Alumni, P.O. Box 22978 Deland, FL 32720.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store