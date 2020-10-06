Dr. Gerald Marder

April 17, 1948 - September 25, 2020

Dr. Gerald Carl Marder, Jerry to his friends, age 72, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL. He was born in New York City to Albert and Ruth Marder and was the oldest of two children. Jerry started playing the accordion at age 6 and furthered his love for music by teaching himself the guitar in college. After graduating from Brooklyn College, he was a high school math teacher. He and his wife, Randy, moved to Los Angeles where he attended chiropractor school, then moved to Florida to start his practice. He continued to teach math by volunteering as the "Math Super Stars" teacher at his children's elementary school. After retiring as a chiropractor, he became a well accomplished artist featuring his work in galleries across Florida and New York City. He is survived by his son, David, his daughter, Lacey (Matt), and his two grandchildren Jack and Hays, his sister, Toby, nephew, DJ and niece, Ashley. Jerry will be remembered as a brilliant, charming, loving Dad, grandfather and friend who walked to the beat of his own drum.

A memorial for his family and friends will be held October 17 at 10AM at the Granada Beach Approach - Birthplace of Speed Park. Instead of flowers or donations, Jerry would want you to buy your kids or grandkids some art supplies.



