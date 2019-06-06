|
|
Gerald R. Kennick
05/31/2019
Gerald R. Kennick, age 61, Daytona Beach, FL, passed away on May 31, 2019 at AdVent Health, Daytona Beach. Survivors include his wife, Debby Kennick of Holly Hill, his sons, Gerald Kennick, Jr., Gerald Kennick, III (Victoria), James Lewis and Bradley Lewis, all of Daytona Beach; daughters Latonya Black (Mike), of Daytona Beach, Alexis Kennick of Bradenton, FL and Shechiya Fate of Daytona Beach.. He also leaves behind his brothers, Harry Kennick of Port Orange, FL and Robert Kennick of Daytona Beach, sister Marion Kennick Edwards (Harrison) of Palatka, FL, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The funeral will be at Mt. Zion AME Church, 449 S. M.L.K., Jr. Blvd., at 11:00 am on June 8, 2019, the Rev. Wendell Webster officiating. Calling hours will be Fri., June 7 from 5-7 pm and from 9:00 am on Sat., June 8 until the time of service. Wilson-Eichelberger Mortuary, Sanford, FL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 7, 2019