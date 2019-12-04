|
Gerald Ross Chandler, Sr.
Gerald Ross Chandler, Sr., 83 years old, passed away on November 22, 2019, after a short illness. He was a loving husband to Luana (Bowen); father to Gerald (Jerry), Jr.; grandfather to Christin (Martingano) and Gerald, III; and great-grandfather to Isabela, Malana, and Bodhi. Coach Chandler was born in Charleston, WV, on February 4, 1936, to Malana Lois Welch and Frankie Blair Chandler, Sr. He was a caring brother to Blair, Jr., David, and Marilyn (Lanham). Coach Chandler was a decorated athlete. He played basketball and football at South Charleston High School. He graduated from SCHS in 1954, and was awarded a full athletic (basketball) scholarship to Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV. After graduating from Morris Harvey in 1958, he coached basketball at Dunbar Junior HS before moving to South Charleston in 1959 to coach basketball and football at South Charleston Jr. HS. In September of 1960, he moved to Daytona Beach, FL, to coach basketball as an assistant to Coach Jack E. Surrette. He had a very successful coaching career at Seabreeze where he later took over as Athletic Director. He retired from Seabreeze High School after fifty years, but continued to volunteer there for ten more years until his death. Over the past sixty years, Coach Chandler has built a lifetime of memories at Seabreeze HS. He was an inspiration to many as a coach, teacher, athletic director and friend. He will be deeply missed for his contributions and impact on those around him, and he will never be forgotten. The "Coach Chandler Memorial Fund" has been created to carry on his legacy by helping future athletes. Donations may be sent directly to Seabreeze High School at 2700 N Oleander Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118. A celebration of life for Coach Gerald Chandler, Sr. will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 pm in the Seabreeze High School auditorium. The celebration is open to the public. More details about his life can be seen on the web site of Lohman's Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019