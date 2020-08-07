1/
Geraldine Hope Maready
1945 - 2020
July 27, 1945 - July 31, 2020
Geraldine Hope Maready, 75, passed away July 31, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born on July 27, 1945 in Daytona Beach.
Geraldine was a long-time bookstore manager. She was kind and a friend to everyone she met. She loved gardening and being outside. At her home in Holly Hill, she had over a 100 different plants and flowers in her backyard, of which she was very proud of each one of them as she had helped them to grow. Geraldine is very dearly loved by her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.
Geraldine is survived by her son Henry Cushing, her 3 granddaughters, Desirae Hastings, Brittany Duncan, and Sherri Imm, her sister, Mary Belanger, and former daughter-in-law, Lori Cushing.
Services are private at this time.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
1185 W Granada Blvd Unit 11
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 947-7273
