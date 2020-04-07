|
|
Geraldine Joan Bowen
June 27, 1943 - April 1, 2020
Geraldine Joan Bowen passed away Wednesday April 1st 2020 at Halifax hospice Port Orange. She born June 27th 1943 to Jane and Stanley Kopytowski in Utica New York. She married James Bowen on September 22nd 1962 at St Mary's Church in New York Mills New York. She moved to South Daytona Florida in 1974 from her hometown of Whitesboro, New York. Geraldine had a long career including jobs in retail, Mortgage Services, and finally as a secretary at Spruce Creek High School. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James. Three children James, Michael (Dagmar), and Paula. Three grandsons Cris (Stephanie) , Joey, and Jon. And two great-grandchildren. Two sisters Cynthia (Sherwood) Sanville and Laurie (Michael) Behr. Several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the many kids she brought into her home and raised as her own. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the members of the South Dakota fire department, Halifax Health Daytona, Signature Healthcare and Halifax hospice Port Orange. Memorial service for Geraldine will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home in Daytona 386-252-7777.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020