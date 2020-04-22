|
Geraldine Morris
February 8, 1942 - April 18, 2020
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Geraldine Morris made her transition into life everlasting. She was a devoted mother and Christian who had a heart of gold and a passion for giving to others. She loved knitting and sewing with the Crafty Ladies at the John H. Dickerson Center, where they made blankets and hats for the homeless. She was involved with several ministries at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Palm Coast and loved serving as a greeter. Geraldine was a woman of great faith and her heart and soul were filled with love for many people who were blessed enough to have met her. She also enjoyed spending time with special friends though various groups including the Daytona Sophisticated Red Hatters and the Golden Oasis. Her life was a beautiful story, full of love and laughs…and it all began in Rose Hill, NC where she spent her early childhood. She lived most of her life in Lansing, MI and in 1999 retired to Cincinnati, OH. In 2011, she moved to Daytona Beach where she spent the final chapters of her life. Continuing her legacy is her loving daughter, Tasha McDaniel, two grandsons, Dezmond and Dashawn, all of Daytona Beach; four bonus daughters, Arndrea Alexander, Valencia Robinson, and Andria Klioze, of the Greater Daytona Beach area, Christal Whiting, of Nottingham, MD, and goddaughter, Latoya Hill of Lansing, MI. She also leaves behind her beloved family in NY, PA, MD, NC, the Porter-Gelispie family in MI, and special friends Bettie Caswell, Marilyn Crawford, Eddie Croft, Bess Frazier, and many more. A visitation will be on Thursday, April 23 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, 901 Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL. For the many friends and external family members whose lives were touched by Geraldine, the family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date due to the current restrictions on gatherings.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020