Geraldine "Mary" Roberts
10/30/1944 - 09/02/2020
Geraldine "Mary" Roberts, 75, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Sept 2, 2020 after a
two-year battle with cancer. Mary was born Oct 30, 1944 in Daytona Beach, the daughter of the late
Franklin W. and Goldie Kleinschmidt Roberts. She graduated from Mainland High School and worked as
a hairdresser in the Daytona area for more than 35 years, moving to Edgewater in late 80's. Mary loved
living in Volusia County and never met a stranger. She was a member of the Women's Democratic
Association, enjoyed working the election polls and loved to discuss politics. She enjoyed spending time
with family and friends and will be missed by all. Survivors include her brother Frank W. Roberts Jr., and
many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept 19, 11:00 am at Baldwin
Brothers Cremation Society New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be left at www.BaldwinCremation.com
. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) in her memory.