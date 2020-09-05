1/1
Geraldine "Mary" Roberts
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine "Mary" Roberts
10/30/1944 - 09/02/2020
Geraldine "Mary" Roberts, 75, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Sept 2, 2020 after a
two-year battle with cancer. Mary was born Oct 30, 1944 in Daytona Beach, the daughter of the late
Franklin W. and Goldie Kleinschmidt Roberts. She graduated from Mainland High School and worked as
a hairdresser in the Daytona area for more than 35 years, moving to Edgewater in late 80's. Mary loved
living in Volusia County and never met a stranger. She was a member of the Women's Democratic
Association, enjoyed working the election polls and loved to discuss politics. She enjoyed spending time
with family and friends and will be missed by all. Survivors include her brother Frank W. Roberts Jr., and
many nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept 19, 11:00 am at Baldwin
Brothers Cremation Society New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be left at www.BaldwinCremation.com. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved