Geraldine "Mary" Roberts10/30/1944 - 09/02/2020Geraldine "Mary" Roberts, 75, of Edgewater, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Sept 2, 2020 after atwo-year battle with cancer. Mary was born Oct 30, 1944 in Daytona Beach, the daughter of the lateFranklin W. and Goldie Kleinschmidt Roberts. She graduated from Mainland High School and worked asa hairdresser in the Daytona area for more than 35 years, moving to Edgewater in late 80's. Mary lovedliving in Volusia County and never met a stranger. She was a member of the Women's DemocraticAssociation, enjoyed working the election polls and loved to discuss politics. She enjoyed spending timewith family and friends and will be missed by all. Survivors include her brother Frank W. Roberts Jr., andmany nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept 19, 11:00 am at BaldwinBrothers Cremation Society New Smyrna Beach. Condolences may be left at www.BaldwinCremation.com . In lieu offlowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital stjude.org ) in her memory.