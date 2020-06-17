Geraldine Sharp
1917 - 2020
Geraldine Sharp
08/23/1917 - 6/14/2020
Geraldine A. Sharp, 102, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL. She was born in Michigan on August 23, 1917, and moved to Crete, Illinois. She was married to George H. Sharp, until his passing in 1981. She eventually retired to Naples, FL, and then moved to live with her daughters in Plantation Bay in Ormond Beach, FL in 2011. Geraldine is dearly loved, and she will be so missed by her whole family.
Geraldine is survived by her 2 daughters, Elizabeth S. Orr (Joseph) and Georgiann Timmerman (James). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 ½ great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Geraldine would like to give thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff of Signature Healthcare and Halifax Hospice who so helped her in these last weeks. And a very big thanks to our wonderful doctor, Dr. P. Gail van Diepen, for all her compassion and help.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
