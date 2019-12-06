|
|
Geraldine Wilkes Hays
9/13/1919 - 10/11/2019
Mrs. Geraldine Wilkes Hays, 100, died October 11th 2019 in Gainesville, Fl.
Mrs. Hays was born September 13th 1919 in Lawrenceburg Tennessee and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She retired as a head charge OB nurse at West Volusia Hospital. She was an avid member of the DeLand community and truly loved all that DeLand had to offer. Gerry volunteered in the library for 25 years and enjoyed every minute of it.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Hays, daughter Melanie Hays, son Jonathan Collins Hays, brother Virgil Collins Wilkes and sister Thirza Wilkes McCabe. She taught us all unconditional love and will be truly missed. Graveside services will be December 14th at 10am at OakDale cemetery in DeLand, Florida. Survivors include her daughter in law Annette Bost Hays, granddaughters Jennifer Hays Hitchcock, Samantha Hays Reeves, Taylor Hays Kirksey, great granddaughters Leighton Marie Hitchcock, Ellie Mae Reeves and sister Linda Jones. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019