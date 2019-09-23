Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldyne Hannah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldyne Naomi Hannah


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah Obituary
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah
08/21/1923 - 09/21/2019
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah, 96 of DeLand passed away September 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rushville, Indiana on August 21, 1923 and moved to DeLand from New Smyrna Beach in 2001. She was a retired bookkeeper for the Volusia County Sheriff's Department and a member of Tomoka Christian Church in DeLand. Geraldyne enjoyed genealogy, traveling the United States campers, reading, and making picture albums. She loved children and helped raise 10 children. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Everett (Red) Hannah. Survivors include children Patricia Macari of DeLand, Connie Teeters(John) of DeLand, Lorraine Richardson (Steve) of Tennessee and Jack Hannah (Edna) of Salem, IN; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 9/25 from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 9/26 at 10am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Deland, with burial following at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now