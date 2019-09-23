|
|
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah
08/21/1923 - 09/21/2019
Geraldyne Naomi Hannah, 96 of DeLand passed away September 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rushville, Indiana on August 21, 1923 and moved to DeLand from New Smyrna Beach in 2001. She was a retired bookkeeper for the Volusia County Sheriff's Department and a member of Tomoka Christian Church in DeLand. Geraldyne enjoyed genealogy, traveling the United States campers, reading, and making picture albums. She loved children and helped raise 10 children. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Everett (Red) Hannah. Survivors include children Patricia Macari of DeLand, Connie Teeters(John) of DeLand, Lorraine Richardson (Steve) of Tennessee and Jack Hannah (Edna) of Salem, IN; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 4 Great-Great-Grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 9/25 from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 9/26 at 10am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Deland, with burial following at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach. Online Condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019