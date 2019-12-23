|
|
Gerard J. Pigott Jr.
July 5, 1943 - December 19, 2019
Gerard J. Pigott Jr., age 76, was called home to Heaven following a long battle with COPD. He entered into eternal rest on December 19, 2019 and has been received by our Lord, our Savior. He died peacefully in his Plantation Bay home with his wife of 20 years, Sandra Pigott, by his side. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Gerard Pigott Sr. and Frances (DeNair) Pigott. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 daughters, Catherine Cirulli of Wyomissing, PA and Elena Pathak of Reading, PA. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Aidan, Curran, Mattias, Madeline, and Sophia. Jerry worked as a Regional Vice President at CNA in Reading, PA before retiring in 1998. He and his wife moved to Ormond Beach in 2008. He was an automobile enthusiast and an avid collector of Dealer Promotional Model Cars and antique toys. He was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church. Gerard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Graveside Mass will be held on Thursday, December 26th at 11am at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 N. Nova Rd, Ormond Beach. Online condolences may be recorded at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019