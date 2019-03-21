Home

Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Halifax Hospice
3800 Woodbriar Trl.
Port Orange, FL
Gerry Gravino Obituary
Gerry Gravino
03/16/2019
Gerry Gravino, 66, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 16,2019. He moved to FL at the age of 21 from Rochester, NY and met the love of his life shortly after. They married on June 10, 1978. He is preceded by his wife Janet. He is survived by 2 daughters, Cyndi (Larry) Doughty, Niki (Tim) Dionne, 2 grandchildren MacKenzie & Brody & his beloved dog Buddy. Gerry loved being outside, listening to his records, & playing with his dog. He was always lending a helping hand. He will be missed greatly! Service will be held on April 2, 2019 at 11am at Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar,Trl., Port Orange, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
