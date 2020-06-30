Gertrude A. "Cookie" Duddleston
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude A. "Cookie" Duddleston
April 7, 1935 - June 22, 2020
Gertrude A. "Cookie" Duddleston, 85, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Cookie was born on April 7, 1935, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late David and Margaret Shand. She met Albert at their senior prom and got married after he went to college. After marriage, they moved to Virginia. Cookie decided to be a stay at home mom after the children were born and was an amazing housewife. When Albert retired, they both traveled with friends to most parts of the world. Cookie and Albert moved to Palm Coast in 2000. She was a member of the Shepherd of the Coast Lutheran Church in Palm Coast. Cookie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Duddleston; son, Brian Duddleston of Palm Coast, FL; daughter, Vivian Bruff of Bunnell, FL; grandchildren, Ashley and Casey; and great grandchildren, Ada and Ashton. The family of Mrs. Duddleston entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved