Gertrude A. "Cookie" DuddlestonApril 7, 1935 - June 22, 2020Gertrude A. "Cookie" Duddleston, 85, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Cookie was born on April 7, 1935, in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late David and Margaret Shand. She met Albert at their senior prom and got married after he went to college. After marriage, they moved to Virginia. Cookie decided to be a stay at home mom after the children were born and was an amazing housewife. When Albert retired, they both traveled with friends to most parts of the world. Cookie and Albert moved to Palm Coast in 2000. She was a member of the Shepherd of the Coast Lutheran Church in Palm Coast. Cookie is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Albert Duddleston; son, Brian Duddleston of Palm Coast, FL; daughter, Vivian Bruff of Bunnell, FL; grandchildren, Ashley and Casey; and great grandchildren, Ada and Ashton. The family of Mrs. Duddleston entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.