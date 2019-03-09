Home

CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
10:45 AM
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Gertrude Yvonne Presley Obituary
Gertrude Yvonne Presley
03/07/2019
Gertrude Yvonne Moore Presley, 80, Palm Coast, Florida peacefully returned home to God on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after a brave battle with congestive heart failure and cancer. Yvonne was a native Key West Conch, born to Paul Moore, Sr. and Ora Marie Moore in May,1938. She graduated from Key West High School, was named Miss Key West and earned a Bachelors in Social Work from Florida State University. Yvonne devoted her life to caring for children and teens during her career with the State of Florida. She was a devoted woman of faith and volunteered her entire life with those less fortunate, the Humane Society, Ambassador Dogs, Roots and Shoots and her churches, St. Paul's in Key West, All Angels in Miami Springs, Holy Sacrament in Davie, and St. Thomas in Palm Coast. An avid boater, she enjoyed all things in nature and worked tirelessly for conservation. A gifted musician, she played piano and organ. She is survived by her children, Debbie Presley O'Brien (Patrick) and Victoria Presley, her grandchildren Sean O'Brien (Dr. Ellen K. O'Brien), Jackie Maloney, Scott O'Brien, and Kelsey Railsback, and two great-grandchildren, James and Laura O'Brien, her brother, Paul J. Moore, Jr. (Charlotte Moore), her nephew, Dr. Terry Moore, and nieces, Diane Spillers and Karen Moore, and many great-nieces and great-nephews and her beloved dog, Char-Lee. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, March 10, at 10:45 AM at Clymer Funeral Home in Palm Coast. A church service will follow at 2:00 PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor to the Humane Society, St. Thomas or a are appreciated. Her full obituary may be viewed at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
