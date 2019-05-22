|
Gilbert Anthony Buccola
12/23/1931 - 05/21/2019
Gilbert Anthony Buccola, 87, of Port Orange, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 21, 2019. He was born in Bronx, New York on December 23rd 1931, a son of the late Anthony and Sarah (Burriesci) Buccola. Gilbert was a graduate of the United States Navy Academy Annapolis class of 1954, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Engineering. Serving his country in the United States Air Force, he was honorably discharged in 1958. He worked as an Electrical Engineer with the Department of Defense, and retired several years ago. Gilbert had a blessed marriage of over 40 years to his wife Melanie, who survives him. He leaves behind son Lawrence Buccola, 2 daughters, Suzanne Glenn and Deborah MacNeil, a stepson John P. O'Neil, sister, Joyce Buccola, 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. His memberships included The Navy League, and the National Association of Retired Personal Employees. Enjoyment was Golf, Travel, Health and Nutrition and especially being the Golf Scheduler for the neighborhood league at Cypress Head Golf Course for many years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, Port Orange on May 24th 2019 at 8:30 A.M. Burial with full Military Honors will be awarded at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. In lew of flowers please consider Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019