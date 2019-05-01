|
|
Dr. Gilbert Seigworth
05/01/1932 - 04/23/2019
Dr. Gilbert Seigworth, 86, passed away April 23rd, 2019 after a short illness. He was born on May 1, 1932 in Warren, PA to Gilbert H. and Mabel L. Seigworth. On August 26, 1956 he married the love of his life, Ora Dieffenderfer, daughter of Warren J. and Mary E. Dieffenderfer of Mifflenberg, PA. He graduated Pennsylvania State University with a pre-med degree in 1954, earned a medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1958 and interned at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. His residency in obstetrics and gynecology took place at the Hospital for Women and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD. During the course of his educational training, Dr. Seigworth served in the United States Airforce for seven years with three years stationed at Sculthorpe Airforce Base, England. While there his first son, David, was born in 1960 and a second son, Jeffrey, was born in Harrisburg, PA in 1962. He and his family moved to upstate New York in 1967 to join a medical practice in Endicott, NY a career that spanned over 23 years. While raising his family in nearby Vestal, he served as President of the Medical Society for Ideal Hospital and taught medical students at Binghamton University. He authored several professional medical articles one of which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. He was also a featured speaker at medical conferences in Chicago and New Orleans. After retiring in 1989, he and Ora relocated to Deland, FL and were passionate about boating and fishing on the St. Johns River, building their medical antique collection, playing contract bridge and attending political science and history classes at Stetson. In 1992 he and Ora were designated curators to establish a medical museum to be displayed in the original Deland Hospital located on Stone Street. Over the course of the next 27 years they assembled and donated the substantial collection of medical artifacts to the West Volusia Historical Society. He is survived by his wife Ora, son David (Carol) and son Jeffrey (Lily) and will be deeply missed by all. Graveside services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. with Military Honors.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019