Gisela Martens
April 22, 1936 - January 25, 2020
Gisela Martens, 83, of Port Orange, FL passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Koenigsberg, Germany on April 22, 1936. Gisela met the love of her life, Bernd Martens, on the small island of Fuoehr, Germany. They had a beautiful marriage of 45 years. A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at Baldwin Brothers, 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL from 5-7p. Friends are invited to join for a dinner in her honor afterwards.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020