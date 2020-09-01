Gladys Florence Blum
On August 28, 2020, Gladys Florence Blum died at age 97. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a resident of Ormond Beach since 1988. She was a retired nurse who served in the U.S. Army in WWII and later worked in medical research. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; a sister, Beatrice Krebs, and two brothers, Ernest and Charles. She is survived by daughters Harriet Blum and Judith Stein (Arnie Porsch) of Ormond Beach, and Marian Hultgreen (Tom) of Oviedo, FL; grandchildren Dayle Stein, Sammy Sadin (Kyyio), and Cody Hultgreen (Susie), and great-grandchildren Ember Sadin and Henleigh and Hayden Hultgreen. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to www.provisionpacks.org
. A full obituary can be found at https://www.haigh-black.com/obituary/gladys-blum
