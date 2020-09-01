1/1
Gladys Florence Blum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Florence Blum
August 28, 2020
On August 28, 2020, Gladys Florence Blum died at age 97. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a resident of Ormond Beach since 1988. She was a retired nurse who served in the U.S. Army in WWII and later worked in medical research. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; a sister, Beatrice Krebs, and two brothers, Ernest and Charles. She is survived by daughters Harriet Blum and Judith Stein (Arnie Porsch) of Ormond Beach, and Marian Hultgreen (Tom) of Oviedo, FL; grandchildren Dayle Stein, Sammy Sadin (Kyyio), and Cody Hultgreen (Susie), and great-grandchildren Ember Sadin and Henleigh and Hayden Hultgreen. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to www.provisionpacks.org. A full obituary can be found at https://www.haigh-black.com/obituary/gladys-blum.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved