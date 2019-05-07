|
Gladys G. Harton
10/25/1925 - 05/05/2019
Funeral service for Gladys G. Harton will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., with chapel services following. A reception for family and friends will follow burial services. Mrs. Harton passed away at Halifax Health Hospice in Ormond Beach on Sunday evening, May 5, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 93. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Merle Carter Harton, her sister Artemis Raffoni, and brothers Jerry and Andrew Geranis. She is survived by her three children, Dr. Merle Harton, Jr., June Yonas, and Cheri Bennett (David), 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Born Gladys Angelica Geranis on October 25, 1925, to John and Lydia (Anderson) Geranis, of Brooklyn, N.Y., she graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1943 and shortly after moved with her parents and siblings to Edgewater, Florida. Mrs. Harton enjoyed a long career in the travel industry, first in the administrative offices of Baldwin Locomotive Works and then as a ticket clerk with the Florida East Coast Railroad. She retired as Manager of World Wide Travel for AAA in Daytona Beach, and more recently worked in the box office for Concert Showcase for national and international shows at the Ocean Center and Peabody Auditorium. For many years, she also served cheerfully as volunteer Ambassador for Daytona Beach International Airport. She was a 50-year member and past matron of Order of the Eastern Star, Daytona Chapter #1. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends direct gifts to their church or .
