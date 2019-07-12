|
|
Gladys Hornbeck
09/20/1923 - 07/09/2019
Gladys Fahy Hornbeck, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at The Meridian at Lake San Marcos, a caring and loving community in San Diego, California. She spent her last days with her family and priest, smiling while watching videos of her great grandson. She was born September 20, 1923, in Stone Ridge, New York to William & Marion Fahy. She grew up in Ellenville, New York. She married John Hornbeck on September 7, 1946. The couple had a beloved daughter Kristin. Gladys worked as a telephone operator during World War II and later became a member of the Ellenville school board. The couple retired to Port Orange. In 2013 Gladys moved to San Diego, California to be closer to her granddaughter. Gladys loved to dance, swim, travel the world and spend time with her friends and family. Gladys will always be remembered as a strong and beautiful woman inside and out. She is survived by her beloved granddaughter, Nicole Mercantini Noar; great grandson, Deklan Noar; brother, Jim Fahy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Condolences to the family can be sent to Gladys's granddaughter, Nicole Mercantini Noar, at: 1121 Santa Helena Park Ct, Solana Beach, CA 92075 or [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 12 to July 14, 2019