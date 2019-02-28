|
|
Gladys L. Patrick
02/19/2019
Patrick, Gladys L, 82, Daytona Beach, Retired CEO of Jefferson Street Babyland, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Wake will be March 1, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm and Service will be 11am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jeffery Robinson, Sr, officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Gladys Patrick was born in Cordele Georgia and later relocated to Daytona Beach. Ms. Gladys Patrick was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Burnell Patrick and two of her children, Jackie and Felix Bias. Those who will forever cherish her memories are her three children Shirley Bias (Odie), Michael Bias (Lanora), Earlene Malone (Roderick), Daytona Beach, Three grandchildren, Felicia Bias, Latoya Avery, and Ryan Malone, Daytona Beach. Five great grandchildren, O'marjhi , Kison, Trentin, Tyreese and Tristen, God Mother, Ida B. Patrick, Cordele Georgia, Special God Children Tia Lynn Presley-Swift, and Maurice Harrell, Daytona Beach, Special Cousin, Mary Smith, Riverdale Georgia and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019