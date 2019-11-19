|
|
Gladys L. Tuck
November 15, 2019
Gladys L. Tuck, age 89 of Ormond Beach, Florida died on November 15, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Gladys lived a long and interesting, sometimes difficult life. She was born in Anthony, Florida, just outside of Ocala. She lost her mother at a very young age, when she was around eight years old. While growing up, she helped raise her younger siblings, and she spent time in Daytona Beach, Arkansas, Jacksonville FL, South Bend IN, Denver CO, and Orlando/Winter Park FL. Eventually, she returned to Daytona Beach. Gladys worked for Publix Supermarkets for many years. She married her husband Larry in 1971. Gladys had several things that she enjoyed, among them was cooking and she was an excellent cook. In the past, she like to dance. She also loved plants and tried to grow all of them. I mean ALL of them! She also loved poodles especially her current one, Shadow. Fishing brought her much enjoyment. Part of that pleasure was derived from visiting with so many different people that she met along her fishing journey. Gladys made many friends and will be missed by all. She was a past member of Beta Sigma Phi and Arlington Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her mother Ethel Mae Hill, father Clarence E. Hill and younger brother Norman Hill. She is survived by her husband Larry, daughter Candace Ivy and her sister Mary Helms (Doyle) of Woodway TX, sister Frances Cochran of Woodway TX and several nephews and nieces. Many years ago, Gladys used to watch a TV soap opera whose theme was "As the sands of the hourglass, so are the days of our lives". Her sand has run out. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society Ormond Beach. No service is planned. There will be a scattering celebration at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019