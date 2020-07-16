Gladys Mae RobinsonMay 20, 1940 - July 4, 2020Graveside Services for Ms. Gladys Mae Robinson, 80, Daytona Beach, who passed on July 4, 2020 in Daytona Beach, will be 11AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery. Ms. Robinson was born May 20, 1940, to Alonzo and Estella Wesley Dailey in St. Augustine, FL. She attended the schools of St. Johns County graduating from Murray High School. Ms. Robinson was a retired Certified Nurses Assistant at Bishop Glenn Nursing Home, a member of New St. James House of Prayer, Sanford, and enjoyed walking, eating fish and reading her Bible. She is survived by 2 daughters, Sheila McBean, Ormond Beach, and Wendy McBean, Holly Hill; 1 son: Christopher McBean, Hawaii; 2 sisters, Geneva Sumpter and Yvonne Johnson (Jimmy), all of Daytona Beach; 4 grandchildren, Sheldon Rice, Jr., Shmarree McBean, Tequila Ingram and Taina McBean; 3 great grandchildren: Sa'Nyla Lewis, Sh'Myia McBean and Sidney Lewis. Ms. Robinson's mother, Mrs. Estella Dailey, passed 8 days following her daughter's passing.