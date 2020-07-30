Glen C. Timm10-30-1932 - 07-13-2020EDGEWATER – Glen C. Timm, 87, of Majestic Oaks, who retired as a Condominium Maintenance Supervisor, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at 7:20 pm at Deltona Health Care, Deltona. Mr. Timm was born in Hubbard Lake, MI, and moved here from Denver in 1998. He was a member of Bella Vista Baptist Church of Edgewater, and enjoyed sharing his faith in God, NASCAR, football, nature, and working in his yard. Glen was devoted to his God and his family. He never met a stranger.Glen was preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Timm in 2005.Survivors include his wife of six years, Pernie; a daughter Kathie Beck of Edgewater, FL; son, Bob, and Bob's wife Cathy and their children Mason and Lisa, Denver, CO. Additional survivors include step-children, Alicia Knick, Indian Harbour Beach, Fl; Barbara Oppenheim, Edgewater, FL; and Anita and Scott Schieben, Merritt Island, FL; as well as numerous step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.Memorial donations may be made to your family ministry in his name.For additional information or to share memories please contact his wife, Pernie Timm at pbernst3@cfl.rr.com or his son Bob Timm at bc98timm@aol.com.