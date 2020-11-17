1/
Glen "Zeke" Norman
1932 - 2020
Glen "Zeke" Norman
10/29/1932 - 11/12/2020
Glen "Zeke" Norman moved home to be with his preceded wife of over 61 years Carol S. Norman on November 12, 2020. He was born in 1932 in Charleston, WV. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War in Korea. He moved to Florida in 1959 and worked at Barnett bank, then moved to the Clerk of the Circuit Court, where he retired. He then went back to work part time for the Clerk, retired again and went back to work as needed. Zeke loved sports. Horseshoes were a favorite, and especially his beloved Dallas Cowboys and LA Dodgers. He was the largest Cowboy fan outside of the State of Texas. He was very instrumental with the South West Volusia Little League, where he coached and was an umpire for the minor league, little league, Babe Ruth and girl's softball. He was very involved with planning and development of Valentine Park in Orange City. He was a life member of the DeLand Elks Club for 56 years, where he participated in multiple events including the Florida Elk's Children's Hospital Harry Anna in Umatilla, Florida. He is survived by daughter Myra Jackson and her husband Harold Jackson Weirsdale, FL, son Glen "Bull" Norman and his wife Kathie Norman Jefferson City, TN, granddaughter Sila Edgar Summerfield, FL, granddaughter Brittanie and husband Zachery Reese Jefferson City, TN, granddaughter Whitnie and husband Eric Simpkins Greenville, TN, great-granddaughter Emma Edgar Summerfield, FL and great-granddaughters Callie Laine and Joneslie Reese Jefferson City, TN and his sister Esta "Renie" Hagadorn Orange City, FL. He was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
