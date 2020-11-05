Glenda Smith
3/23/1944 - 11/2/2020
Glenda Smith, age 76, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Advent Health New Smyrna. Born in Ludowici, Georgia, to King S. and Cora Lee Sallette Gordon, Glenda came to the area in 1974 from Long County, Georgia. If you knew Glenda, you knew what a big heart she had. She made everyone around her feel instantly welcome and like family. As a homemaker for most of her life, Glenda liked cooking, beading and crafts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Survivors include 2 brothers, Melvin Gordon (Billie), of Springfield, Georgia, and James Gordon (Sherron), of Hereford, Arizona; 2 sons, John Oder (Deborah) and Steven Smith (Jennifer); grandchildren, Tyson Smith (Holly) and Jacob Smith; adopted Nigerian grandson, Ojutalayo Olagoke, and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, D.K.; siblings, Madison, Danny, Larry, Kim, Jackie Lynn Gordon and son, Keith Oder. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Glencoe Baptist Church, 196 North Glencoe Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.