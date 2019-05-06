Home

Glenn Brough


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
10/20/72 - 5/4/19
Glen was born in Daytona Beach and attended St. Paul's School and the Mainland High School. He was a Water Treatment Specialist for 27 years working in Volusia and Seminole Counties', as well as a contractor for Haliburton in Iraq as a technician maintaining their utilities infrastructure for the troops during the war. He was a world traveler and naturalist who hiked the Appalachian Trail alone. Some of his interests were martial arts, fishing, and hunting, along with being an avid reader. Glen leaves behind his wife, Thongpoon Brough, a daughter Mae, mother Marion F. Miller, Holly Hill, 2 uncles Steve Miller, Port Orange and Paul Miller, Hackensack, NJ, aunt Eileen Gardener, Daytona Beach, cousin Cori Westberry-Miller, Port Orange, and numerous relatives. There will be no service at this time and no flowers please. The family will have a private service at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 6 to May 12, 2019
