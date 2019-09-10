|
Glenn Carleton Ring
May 4, 1950 - September 4, 2019
Glenn Carleton Ring passed from this world peacefully at home, at the age of 69 on Wednesday, Sept 4th, 2019, attended by his wife of 35 years, Laurie Gomon Ring and close family members. Glenn was born on May 4th, 1950, in Washington D.C to Morton and Mary Ring. The Ring family moved to Daytona Beach in 1956. At Seabreeze Sr. High school Glenn excelled as a scholar, tennis player and surfer. By the time he graduated in 1968, Glenn was an accomplished musician, playing bass guitar with his band, The Newports. Although he was asked to join the Allman Brothers, he chose to attend college at Florida Atlantic University on a scholarship as a member of the first class of Faculty Scholars. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1972. In the 1970's Glenn, with his unique guitar style, formed The Magic Life Band with his wife Laurie and friend Darrell Mayer. For many decades, he was always on the move, hosting jams in the area. He played in many venues around Daytona, including free weekly concerts at the Bandshell for more than two years. Being well known on the music scene, he encouraged and mentored many young musicians along the way and was a 'shirt off the back' kind of guy. Glenn was skilled as a sound engineer and rented musical equipment for events in the area and to other musicians. He also enjoyed volunteering at ArtHaus, playing golf, surfing, cooking, helping friends and waxing philosophical with sayings such as, "Keep moving or you'll stop." Glenn is survived by his wife Laurie Gomon Ring, brother James Andrew Ring and sister Damaris Ring Fish. He was also admired and loved by many nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be announced later. Memorial gifts can be sent in his name to ArtHaus, PO Box 290232, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019