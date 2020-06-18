Glenn James Licciardello
June 10, 2020
Glenn age 55 of Deltona, FL passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. He was the Son of Benjamin Licciardello(deceased) and Diana English. He is survived by his daughter Alexandra Lannom, sister Rhonda Mullis and brother In-law John, brother Brett Licciardello, nephew Danny (Vanessa)Licciardello, Niece Riley Graves (Garrett), Uncle Jack and Aunt Adrienne English, good friends Nancy Johnson, Leah and Doug Flaherty, Mark Baumann among others. A Funeral mass will be celebrated at St Ann's Church, Debary Fl. on July 2, 2020 10AM. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the Building Fund, Our Lady of The Lakes Catholic Church, 1310 Maximillian St, Deltona, Fl. 32725-6502 where he was a parishioner.



