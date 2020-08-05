1/1
Glenn Panos
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
GLENN PANOS
9/3/1964 - 7/30/2020
GLENN PANOS age 55 of Ormond beach FL received his angel wings on 7/30/2020.Glenn graduated from turkey valley schools in 1983.He was born on September 3rd,1964 in New Hampton, Iowa to Alden & Marie(Snyder) Panos .He attended DMACC in Ankeny IOWA with an interest in culinarily arts .He became a chef for the American Queen company aboard the Delta Queen, and the Mississippi Queen and the American Queen. He took an interest in security. He took an a job the silver beach club. he loved his job with TROYS PUB. Glenn is survived by his parents Alden and Marie panos of Jackson junction Iowa two brothers Steve (bev) panos of Spillville Iowa . tony(charlene)Panos of holly hill, FLA one sister Margaret(jay) ulenkhake of Lawler IA and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew's. We will announce the memorial service in the near future.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10, 2020.
