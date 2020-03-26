|
|
Glenn Richard Althafer
March 6, 1934 - March 25, 2020
Glenn Richard Althafer, 86, of New Smyrna Beach, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25th at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 6, 1934 in Pecatonica, IL to LaVere and Joyce Althafer and was the oldest of four children; Donald (deceased) Betty and Vicki. Glenn attended Forreston, IL High School where he was class President and also excelled in basketball and track, setting many school records. After graduation he enlisted in the Army, serving his Country in Korea. In 1956, he married Mary Brattrud and moved to California where he graduated from Northrup Aeronautical Institute. In 1963, he applied and was accepted into the Florida Highway Patrol where he faithfully served for 35 years. During that time, he was one of the first Troopers to be trained and designated as a Vehicular Homicide Investigator, later teaching accident reconstruction at DBCC. Recognized for his character, work ethic and civic involvement, he was awarded Trooper of the Year for the Daytona Beach area (1987). In 1992, he was nominated by American Legion Post #17 as Lawman of the Year for the State of Florida and was selected and presented this very prestigious award, being one of 150 statewide nominees. While being a devoted husband and father to six young ones, he worked full time and usually a part-time job or two as well. He went back to school and graduated from Rollins College with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. In 1976, Glenn was involved in a job related high-speed chase, which was near fatal. His family was told he would never work the roads again. After being sidelined for one year, with the prayers and support of the community, he proved them wrong and went on to work another 22 years. These years proved to be some of his most accomplished and decorated. Civic activities include: Youth and Leadership Ministry at his local church (his passion was for young people), President of Southeast Volusia Athletic Assn., PTA President of Faulkner Street Elementary School, President of the PTSA at New Smyrna Beach High School, where he spearheaded the building of a new track, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, President of the Jaycees and Charter member of the FOP in which he was presented with a lifetime award. Corporal Althafer retired from the FHP as a highly decorated officer in 1998. Afterwards, he worked as a consultant in accident reconstruction for police departments and attorneys and was an instructor for AARP Safe Driving classes. In 1998, in honor of his service to the community, the City of New Smyrna Beach proclaimed March 21st as "Glenn Althafer Day" for evermore. Glenn was known as a Christian man of integrity, fairness, humility, level headedness and humor. Glenn would tell you his wife of 63 years, Mary, along with their six children, Desiree Vilanova, Darci Knight, Brett Althafer, Maureen "Reeny" Sempsrott, Andrea Althafer (deceased) and Darby Callaway, 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren were the source of his greatest pride. In memory of Dad, we would ask that you take the time to speak a word of encouragement to a young person. A kind word can change a heart and life. Services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020