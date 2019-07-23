|
|
Glenna Collett Polito
July 30, 1933` - July 23, 2019
Glenna Collett Polito, 85, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away of natural causes and went to be with the Lord on 23 July 2019. Glenna was born on 30 July 1933 to Lemuel Joseph Collett and Marion Mills Collett in Ogdensburg, NY. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1950 and the Rochester General School of Nursing in Rochester, NY. Glenna married Louis J. Polito at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg, on 29 June 1957 and was predeceased by her husband of 47 yrs in 2004. Glenna was a loving mother to four daughters and a spoiling grandmother to three granddaughters. She was a compassionate psychiatric nurse at Humana hospital in Ormond Beach, FL for 30 years. After retirement she remained active volunteering and working with her church, Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She loved traveling and had seen a lot of the world. She loved walking, gardening, quilting and was an active golfer for many years at Tomoka Oaks Country Club. She also had her group of lifelong girlfriends that she enjoyed socializing and spending time with. Glenna is survived by her daughters Nancy Schwarz of Carlsbad, CA, Martha Polito of New Orleans, LA, Michelle Malloch of Daytona Beach, FL, and Suzanne Boudreaux of Olympia, WA. Granddaughters Megan Feinberg of Ormond Beach, FL, Celeste Boudreaux of Olympia, WA and Mia Schwarz of Carlsbad, CA. She is also survived by her brother Carl Calletto of Clearwater, FL and Sister Mary Bogardus, husband Lawrence and niece Colleen Bogardus of Corpus Christi, TX. Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, July 26th at 2:00 pm at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to save the Manatee https://www.savethemanatee.org/how-to-help/support-manatee-protection/. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019