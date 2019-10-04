Home

POWERED BY

Services
CLYMER CREMATIONS & FUNERAL HOME
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-586-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Carmen Brown


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Carmen Brown Obituary
Gloria Carmen Brown
October 8, 1928 - September 17, 2019
Gloria Carmen Brown passed away on September 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born on October 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and worked for the Federal Government until her retirement to Palm Coast in 1990. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Carlton. Gloria is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Evans of Coram, Long Island, Selma Cornell of Jamaica, New York, Jeanette Cancryn of Palm Coast, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and a host of friends.
The family of Mrs. Brown entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now