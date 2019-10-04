|
|
Gloria Carmen Brown
October 8, 1928 - September 17, 2019
Gloria Carmen Brown passed away on September 17, 2019 at Brookdale Senior Living. She was born on October 8, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York and worked for the Federal Government until her retirement to Palm Coast in 1990. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Carlton. Gloria is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Evans of Coram, Long Island, Selma Cornell of Jamaica, New York, Jeanette Cancryn of Palm Coast, Florida, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and a host of friends.
The family of Mrs. Brown entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019