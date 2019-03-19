|
Gloria Cook
08/22/1933 - 03/17/2019
Gloria Houston Cook, 85, of Palm Coast and recently of Bishop's Glen, died March 17, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach in Hospice Care. She was born August 22, 1933 in Portland, Maine to the late May and Ellwyn Houston. She moved to Daytona Beach at the age of two and fell in love with the area. Gloria graduated from Seabreeze High School and attended the University of Florida. She married Tom Cook, Jr. in January 1952 at Tourist Church (Seabreeze United Church) where she remained active. They lived in Highlands, North Carolina six months out of the year, where they were members of Community Bible Church enjoying numerous bible study groups. She loved the outdoors and hiking in Highlands. Tom predeceased Gloria in 2014 after nearly 63 years of marriage. Gloria was a lifetime volunteer. More than six decades ago, she chose the Junior Service League Orthopedic Center in Daytona Beach (now Easterseals) as her first Junior League volunteering placement and she never looked back. When the Volusia Easter Seals Center opened in 1966, Gloria was the administrative board president for the local agency. Forty years later, she co-chaired the campaign with David Hood that raised nearly $3 million for its renovations and upgrades. After her local presidency, she was elected president of the then-named Florida Easter Seal Society in 1971. Gloria became president of the National Easter Seals in 1980 - an unpaid, volunteer position. Over the years, Gloria has received numerous accolades and awards for serving those with disabilities, including receiving the coveted Easterseals of Volusia Flagler Counties Lily Award, and being named national Easterseals Volunteer of the Year in 2007M, and, she was a lifetime honorary member of Easter Seals.
In 2014, Gloria was honored with the Junior League of Daytona Beach's Community Builder Award as the inaugural recipient. The next year, the award was named the "Gloria Cook Community Builder Award" and it is an honor she held dear. In addition to her Easterseals and Junior League leadership, Gloria's commitment to serving others flowed into several other national and local roles. Gloria was a delegate to the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health, and she was appointed to the National Institute of Health for four years, which she really enjoyed. Further, she was a member of the Volusia County Personnel and Merit Board from 1974-85 and the Volusia County Charter Review from 1975-77. Gloria received the J. Saxton Lloyd Distinguished Community Service Award in 2009. She was one of the first women admitted into the Civic League and was very proud and honored to be a member. Other awards include Florida Medical Society Layman of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year - Memorial Hospital Health Systems, where she was on the board of directors for 20 years including being the first female president. Gloria often told others, "When you volunteer, and it becomes a passion, you receive a lot more than you give. It becomes a way of life." Gloria was a former member of Oceanside Highlands, and Hammock Dunes Country Clubs. Gloria's loving survivors include daughters Vicki Cook Leonhardt and Sheryl Cook, grandchildren Ashley Leonhardt Lee (Kevin) Ormond Beach and Whitaker Leonhardt (Amanda) Orlando, and great grandchildren Madison Grace Lee and Carson Andrew Lee, and Frederick Wickham Leonhardt and Adair Lynn Leonhardt.
The family will receive friends at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court in Ormond Beach on Sunday, March 24 from 3-5pm. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 25 at 10:00 am at Seabreeze United Church, 501 N. Wild Olive Ave. in Daytona Beach with the Revs. Joe Pickard and Barbara Laucks officiating. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park North, 1425 Bellevue Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Easterseals Northeast Central Florida, 1219 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or Seabreeze United Church, 501 N. Wild Olive Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019