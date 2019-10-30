|
Gloria Elane Gallini
June 18, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2019
Gloria Elane Gallini, 82, of Port Orange, FL went to be with the Lord Tuesday October 29, 2019. She was born June 18, 1937 in Ramsey, NJ, the daughter of the late Grace and Fred Pratt. She was the devoted wife of Adam P Gallini, loving mother of Nancy LiVolsi (Charles) of Piscataway, NJ, Janet Bossack (late husband Paul) of Bergenfield, NJ and Joseph Gallini (Karen) of Chestnut Ridge NY. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Adam Gallini, Jr. She will be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday October 31, 2019 (TODAY) at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:00 PM (Thursday) at the Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019