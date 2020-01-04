Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Pagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Elizabeth Pagan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Elizabeth Pagan Obituary
Gloria Elizabeth Pagan
Aug. 4, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2019
Gloria Elizabeth Pagan passed peacefully into her Savior's arms and eternity on December 26, 2019. Gloria was born in New York City on August 4, 1933. She had a dual career, first as a trained oral and reconstructive surgical assistant, starting at a prestigious Madison Ave. Center. She later returned to work as a Repair Dept. Administrator with the New York Phone Co. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home-Daytona; 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -