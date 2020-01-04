|
Gloria Elizabeth Pagan
Aug. 4, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2019
Gloria Elizabeth Pagan passed peacefully into her Savior's arms and eternity on December 26, 2019. Gloria was born in New York City on August 4, 1933. She had a dual career, first as a trained oral and reconstructive surgical assistant, starting at a prestigious Madison Ave. Center. She later returned to work as a Repair Dept. Administrator with the New York Phone Co. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am at Lohman Funeral Home-Daytona; 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020