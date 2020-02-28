|
|
Gloria G. Blackwelder
8/13/1927 - 02/28/2020
Gloria G. Blackwelder, 92 of DeLand passed away February 28, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Care Center in Orange City. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 13, 1927. Gloria was a homemaker and a former hospice volunteer. She had an unshakable faith in God and was also a staunch Republican. Gloria was predeceased by her husband Lloyd in 1975, her son Michael Blackwelder and her daughter Debra Kollinger. Survivors include her daughter Tanya Clifton; her half sister Marylyn Holyer; 6 grandchildren, Cassie Chandler, Derek Clifton, Brian Blackwelder, Jason Blackwelder, Dustin Kollinger and Cara Beth Howell; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Alexandria, Brooks, Christina, Aurora, Bella, Alley, Ashton, Brylee, Braden, Jill, Madison, Cameron, Carassa, Chyanne and Colton and great-great-granddaughter Zoie. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020