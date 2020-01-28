Home

Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Providence Church
1151 W. Granada Blvd
Ormond Beach, FL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Providence Church
1151 W. Granada Blvd
Ormond Beach, FL
Gloria H. Green


1945 - 2020
Gloria H. Green Obituary
Gloria H. Green
Aug. 6, 1945 - Jan. 23, 2020
Green, Gloria H., born August 6, 1945 in Atlanta, GA to the late Joseph Hambrick and Ruby Stallings. She went to be with her Lord on Thursday January 23, 2020. A resident of Daytona for more than 25 years. She is survived by Garth E. Green Jr., her husband of 55 years; her son Garth E. Green, III; granddaughters Shayne Green Alvarado (Carlos), Paige Green and great-grandson, Leo Alvarado. Her service will be at Providence Church, 1151 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with visitation at 1:00 PM, services at 2:00 PM, followed by a reception at the church. in lieu of flowers, please make donations to Providence Church or Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020
