Gloria J. Schwartz
May 8, 1950 - September 21, 2020
Gloria J. Schwartz, age 70, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Davie, Florida to Elmer and Stella Norton Kirkland, her family started Kirkland Sod, a business the family ran for over 50 years. Gloria was a lifelong resident and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Samsula Baptist Church, a youth leader, sang in the choir and was very active in the church. In 1969 she married her love, Brian and had three beautiful daughters. Gloria loved her family and was a devoted and loving wife. She was a kind and selfless person, always putting others first and never passed judgment. Her family could always confide in her. The Lord blessed them with her presence and they know she is now at peace with Him. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Brian; 3 daughters, Sherri (David) Cooper, of Samsula, Florida; Melissa (Timothy) Baile, of Centerville Kansas; and Amanda Schwartz, of Samsula, Florida; 4 grandson, Garrett and Tyler Baile; Randal and Jason Cooper; 3 granddaughters, Ashley Baile, Kaley Schwartz and Rayna Brito; 3 sisters, Fay Kirkland, B-I-L (Adolf) Jimenez and Karen (Francisco) Carbajal; 1brother, Ward Kirkland and 1 great grandson, Waylen Cooper . She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Jack and Mabel Kirkland and sister, Deborah. There are no services at this time. The family suggests memorials in memory of Gloria to; Advent Health Hospice Care of East Florida, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.