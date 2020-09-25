1/1
Gloria J. Schwartz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria J. Schwartz
May 8, 1950 - September 21, 2020
Gloria J. Schwartz, age 70, of New Smyrna Beach, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in Davie, Florida to Elmer and Stella Norton Kirkland, her family started Kirkland Sod, a business the family ran for over 50 years. Gloria was a lifelong resident and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Samsula Baptist Church, a youth leader, sang in the choir and was very active in the church. In 1969 she married her love, Brian and had three beautiful daughters. Gloria loved her family and was a devoted and loving wife. She was a kind and selfless person, always putting others first and never passed judgment. Her family could always confide in her. The Lord blessed them with her presence and they know she is now at peace with Him. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Brian; 3 daughters, Sherri (David) Cooper, of Samsula, Florida; Melissa (Timothy) Baile, of Centerville Kansas; and Amanda Schwartz, of Samsula, Florida; 4 grandson, Garrett and Tyler Baile; Randal and Jason Cooper; 3 granddaughters, Ashley Baile, Kaley Schwartz and Rayna Brito; 3 sisters, Fay Kirkland, B-I-L (Adolf) Jimenez and Karen (Francisco) Carbajal; 1brother, Ward Kirkland and 1 great grandson, Waylen Cooper . She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Jack and Mabel Kirkland and sister, Deborah. There are no services at this time. The family suggests memorials in memory of Gloria to; Advent Health Hospice Care of East Florida, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved