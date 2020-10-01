Gloria Jean ToddMar. 8, 1958 - Sep. 26, 2020Funeral Services for Mrs. Gloria Jean Todd, 62, Daytona Beach, who passed on September 26, 2020 will be 2 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Madison Heights COGIC. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. UNDER CDC GUIDANCE – REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Calling hours will be from 7-9 PM today (Fri. Oct. 2) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Sister Gloria Jean Todd was born March 8, 1958 to the late Edgar Hines and Betty Jean Walds, in Daytona Beach, FL. She attended Seabreeze Jr. & Sr. High. In 1981, she furthered her education at Business Community College where she received her nursing assistant training. In 2001, she attended Stratford Career Institute where she received her Associates degree in Child Day Care Management, which then led to her successful business at Gloria's Day Care for 30+ years. Gloria met Eugene Anthony Todd and they were joined in Holy Matrimony in 1977. She accepted Christ at a young age and attended Madison Heights COGIC, and later joined Deliverance Temple COGIC. She was preceded in death by her grandson DeAndre' Eugene Conner. Gloria leaves to cherish her memory, her husband: Eugene Anthony Todd, son: Anathy Adams, daughters: Conquestor Todd, and Tamika Todd. Sisters: Yvonne Rodgers, Patricia Hines, Janice (Thomas) Griffin, brothers: Donald (Elsie) Coleman, Earl Kelly, Laundsy (Janie) Williams, Edward (Loretta) Hines; aunt: Ella Fields, 21 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.