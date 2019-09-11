Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
Clover Leaf Memorial Park
Woodbridge, FL
Gloria Joy Robinson

Gloria Joy Robinson Obituary
Gloria Joy Robinson
September 8, 2019
Gloria Joy Robinson, 92, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019. She was born in Linden, NJ to the late Harry Wagenbach and Mabel (French) Wagenbach. Ms. Robinson graduated from Linden High School and afterwards graduated from the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked for many years for Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill NJ and then as a secretary for a private firm. She loved to travel and spent many years travelling all over the country and Europe. Joy loved all the old movies and spent many hours watching all the classics. She was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and never missed a Miss America Contest in Atlantic City. She is survived by many loving cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge, NJ. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
