Gloria L Wodecki
05/31/2019
Gloria L Wodecki, 91, of Holly Hill, Florida, and formally of Coventry, Rhode Island passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2019 at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, Florida. She was the wife of deceased Sgt. John Wodecki, and daughter of Theodore and Freida (LaPlante) Dansereau. Gloria was born in Providence, Rhode Island and graduated from Mount Pleasent High School. She loved to play Bingo, build puzzles, crosswords, and knit/crochet clothes right up until her death. She was a sweet, caring woman who never had a mean word about anyone. Gloria will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Richard and wife Wanda Wodecki, Robert and wife Mary Ann Wodecki, Randall and wife Tamara Wodecki, grandchildren Leah Lowell, Katryn Campbell, Courtney Alarcon, Daniel, Michael, and Matthew Wodecki, and Deanna and Kyle Wodecki. She is also survived by her loving great-grandchildren, Jacob and Deirdre Lowell, Lily and Ella Campbell, and Caroline Wodecki. Gloria was the sister of Shirley (Dansereau) Palmieri of Providence, Rhode Island, and deceased brothers Alfred and Robert Dansereau, both of Rhode Island. Visitation will be 9:30 AM on June 5th, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Ormond Beach, Florida in the Chapel. Burial will follow at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AdventHealth Hospice, 770 W. Granada Blvd., STE 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174-5180.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019