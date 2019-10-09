|
Gloria M. Poulin
Jan. 6, 1935 - Oct. 3, 2019
Gloria M. Poulin, 84, of 840 Ponderosa Drive, South Daytona, FL, died peacefully on October 3, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange, Florida of complications resulting from dementia. Born Gloria Marguerite Bouchard in Berlin, NH on January 6, 1935, the daughter of Lucien and Albertha Bouchard (Ramsey), Gloria was employed at Converse Rubber Company in Berlin for a number of years before relocating in 1975 to a life she loved in Florida. After several jobs in retail, Gloria settled in well to a career as a bank teller with Coast Federal and ultimately SunTrust Banks for the final 20 years of her working life. Gloria's husband Normand predeceased her in 2007. She was also predeceased by her parents, sister Anita Carpenter and her brother Normand Bouchard who passed away less than 3 weeks prior to Gloria's passing. Gloria is survived by a daughter, Linda Poulin of Daytona Beach, Florida and a son Ron (and Debra Gurley Poulin) of South Daytona, with whom she lived her final 3 years of life. One brother, Richard Bouchard of Berlin, NH/ two Granddaughters, Karah Poulin of Deland, Florida and Rachel Poulin Ellis (and Nick Ellis) of Port Orange, Florida. She had numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria's wishes were to have no services. As an animal lover, donations can be made to an animal rescue organization or Humane Society, or simply do something special for your pet in her memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019